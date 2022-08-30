The Brooklyn Nets still have plenty of roster spots to fill, so let's take a look at the three guys they should pick up the phone and sign right now.

The Brooklyn Nets had a rocky offseason, to say the least. But owner Joe Tsai didn't flinch, and they managed to keep both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irvingon the team. Add Ben Simmons' return to that mix, and they are once again the team to beat on paper.

But the Nets proved to be a flawed team under Steve Nash's tutelage, and plenty of that had to do with how their roster was built. They have elite shooters in Joe Harris and Seth Curry, but rebounding and playmaking are lacking.

Needless to say, most of the star free agents are already signed, but there are still some very productive role players out there. With that in mind, let's take a look at the three players they should target to fill their promising roster.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Targets For The Brooklyn Nets

3. Michael Carter-Williams

Michael Carter-Williams' career never took off the way we expected, and injuries have kept him from being a consistent contributor. However, he can still provide some solid playmaking and versatile defense when healthy.

The Nets could use a better passer than Patty Mills as their backup point guard, especially if Ben Simmons spends time at the five as expected. MCW would be a low-risk/high-reward pickup that could guard multiple positions and provide some size to their backcourt.

2. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony's résumé speaks for itself. He's one of the greatest scorers of all time and a bonafide bucket getter who's still making a fool out of defenders despite his age. Also, we know he deserves a shot at a ring before retiring.

Anthony was never a good or willing defender, and that won't change at this point in his career. But he's an eager rebounder and could provide an instant source of offense off the bench in limited minutes.

1. DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is a shell of the All-Star, dominant big man he used to be. Injuries derailed his career when he was at his peak, and he's not ever going back to that level. However, he can still be a big contributor to a winning team.

Cousins would be an upgrade over Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge, both offensively and defensively. Moreover, they would only need him in a limited role, similar to what Dwight Howard gave the Lakers in their championship run.