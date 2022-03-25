While he continues to rehab from his abdominal surgery, Damian Lillard looks confident at what's next for him. The point guard not only suggested that his best is yet to come but also that he still has time to win a ring in Portland.

Even though there are still a few games left to conclude the campaign, it would be safe to say that the 2021-22 NBA season is one that the Portland Trail Blazers would much rather forget. Especially Damian Lillard, who has to wait until next season to be back on the court.

The six-time NBA All-Star has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing abdominal surgery in January and his wait for a highly desired championship continues to extend.

Before the injury, Dame attracted plenty of interest around the league but he decided to stay in Portland despite all their weaknesses. As the time goes by and the Blazers continue to struggle, it seems that his dream of winning there is fading. But not for him.

Damian Lillard says he can still win a ring with the Blazers, become NBA MVP

"That's the only thing I care about, honestly," Lillard told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports when asked if winning a championship in Portland was still his desire. "It seems like after I announced that I was having surgery, people were like, ‘Oh, he's 31 and having this done.’ Man, 31 is not old. They act like you’re old when we have guys around the league older than me that are still playing at a high level. Also, my game is not based on me playing above the rim. I'm a sniper. I shoot. I got a good step. I can think the game. I can manipulate the game, and I know how to play.

"My game will age well, and I don't have a history of injuries. And the one that I just had is not a bad injury to have. I'm going to come back and be fine. Like I said, my best is yet to come. And the only things that I play for at this point is I want to be the MVP of the league and I want to win the championship. And once I do those things, I feel great about the investment that I made to this game over my whole life. If I accomplish those two things, I'm walking away feeling like I literally got the most out of myself as an athlete.”

Lillard has expressed more than once his desire to win a ring in Portland and his actions have been proof of that. He could have gone elsewhere by now but, even when he was linked with a move away last summer, he eventually decided to stay.

The team has not helped him to achieve his goal and, at 31, many believe that Dame may not have a lot of chances to win that elusive championship. But some players prove that age can be just a number, and Lillard is determined to be one of them.