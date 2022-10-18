With the NBA season just about to start, let's take a look at three All-Stars who may not finish the campaign with their teams.

The NBA season is a grind. It's full of ebbs and flows; teams get hot and cold left and right, and GMs are constantly trying to improve their rosters. That's why several players could be on the move sooner rather than later.

Notably, this means that not even All-Stars or former All-Stars are safe or untouchable at any point. This is a business, and executives handle their franchises as such, so players are assets more than they are people, at least in their eyes.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three players who may have already overstayed their welcome on their respective teams. These three All-Stars may not finish the season on the same team they started it.

NBA Rumors: 3 All-Stars That Could Be Traded Soon

3. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers were destined for failure from day one. They weren't a good fit altogether, and Darvin Ham can only do so much to try and hide that. This isn't going to work.

Westbrook has reportedly agreed to come off the bench every now and then, and the Lakers have too much depth at both guard spots. He's been linked to multiple teams over the past two seasons, and that won't change soon.

2. Draymond Green

Draymond Green was already walking on thin ice with the Golden State Warriors. He demanded a contract extension he was never going to get, and some believe his altercation with Jordan Poole was just a way to force a trade.

Whatever the case, the reality is that the Dubs can't afford to sign Green to an extension. He may have lost the locker room's respect and isn't getting any younger, so the timing for a trade couldn't be more perfect.

1. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has repeatedly stated that he's fully committed to the Brooklyn Nets, but we've seen and heard that story before with him. Simply put, he cannot be trusted, as you don't even know when or if he'll suit up to play.

The Nets were willing to let Kyrie walk away as a free agent, and he's clearly not a fan of Steve Nash or Sean Marks. So, if things don't go as planned early in the season, they would be wise to at least explore the trade market for him.