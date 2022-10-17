Nothing is granted in the NBA, and these former superstars may be forced to retire after going unsigned before the start of the season.

Having a long NBA career is something not many players can brag about. Vince Carter, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or LeBron James are a few examples of what we're talking about.

Moreover, staying at the peak of your talent for such a long time is nearly impossible to accomplish. That's why some players decide to retire when Father Time comes knocking while they still have some dignity.

Unfortunately, other players don't face facts and call it a day until it's too late. No one reaches out; no one picks up the phone to call and sign them. Here, we're going to let you know about three former NBA superstars who could be forced to retire now.

NBA News: 3 Former Superstars That May Not Play This Season

3. DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins' reign as the most dominant big man in the league was short-lived, but that didn't make him any less impressive. He didn't find a lot of playoff success or play for good teams in his prime, but he was still the best in the game.

Boogie endured multiple major injuries, and spending that much time on the shelf can kill any player's career. He looks in great shape but lost that quick first step that helped him bully his way to the rim.

2. Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard was the best center in the world for at least a decade. He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the greatest rim protectors of all time, and a dominant two-way force like few before him.

However, he's already reached the back end of his career. He's bounced around the league over the past couple of years, finally winning that much-deserved ring but failing to produce at the same level.

1. Carmelo Anthony

Talking about great players who may have to retire without a ring, Carmelo Anthony's name should be near the top of that list. It seems like it's the end of the line for Melo after a remarkable NBA career.

Anthony is one of the best scorers of the past two decades. He was a force to be reckoned with during his days with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, but his style of play may not be suited for today's full-motion basketball.