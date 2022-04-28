The Brooklyn Nets have fallen short of expectations this season, which concluded with a humiliating sweep by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA playoffs. Will Steve Nash lose his job because of how this year went?

Even after many months in which Kyrie Irving made headlines because of his anti-vaxx stance, the Brooklyn Nets were expected to have a deep run in this year's playoffs. Even when James Harden left, the expectations were high around Kevin Durant and Kyrie, who eventually returned to the floor.

However, as the regular season reached its final stretch, it became clearer how much work the Nets would need to do to be contenders. Far from silencing the doubters, Brooklyn was humiliated in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA playoffs.

The Boston Celtics swept the Nets, leaving them in a tough spot ahead of next season. The front office will now have to sort out a number of things, including the future of Steve Nash as head coach.

NBA Rumors: Will Steve Nash continue in charge of the Nets?

Following yet another playoffs in which they fall short, many wonder whether the Nets should keep Nash for another season. KD and Kyrie have taken much of the blame so far, but after such a terrible loss, the coach's ability to elevate this team has also been questioned.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, however, the Nets have not shown signs of thinking about firing Nash. He also suggests, though, that may only be because it's too soon for them to make such a decision.

"Sources I’ve spoken with in recent days don’t expect Nash to be fired, but we’re only days removed from the series loss and the evaluation stage is only beginning for Brooklyn’s brass," he wrote.

Kendrick Perkins believes Nets should part ways with Steve Nash

"Kyrie Irving mentioned everybody's name but Steve Nash. You have to be on one accord right? When you see the way the Brooklyn Nets play, they have 0 respect for Steve Nash," Perkins said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "To me, Steve Nash is a great individual and a great person, but at the end of the day, this is a business. He is not the right person for the job. You need someone in that seat that those players, especially Kyrie Irving, is going to respect and listen to. Steve Nash is not that guy. It's one thing for the Brooklyn Nets if they would've lost the series to the Boston Celtics and put up a fight. They got swept."

In other circumstances, it would not be necessary to think about it that much. But in this case, the Nets will have to carefully decide their next moves, as they need to come back stronger next season.