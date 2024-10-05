Andy Reid talked about the criticism toward Patrick Mahomes after an unusual start of the season with Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 4-0 record even with big injuries for star players such as Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco and Hollywood Brown.

It’s been an impressive first month of the season facing really tough rivals like the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, even as only one of two undefeated teams in the NFL, Mahomes cannot escape some exaggerated criticism due to the lack of individual numbers. So, in their race to another Super Bowl, Reid made something clear about his quarterback.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won?

Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls in his brilliant career. In the 2024 season, the quarterback is trying to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an unprecedented feat: three consecutive championship rings.

Nevertheless, national media have pointed out at Mahomes’ worrying individual stats so far in the year: 904 yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. This was Andy Reid’s answer to all doubters in a message of total support for his star player during an interview with Colin Cowherd.

“I’m here just to be a teacher. So, I try to help him out with whatever I can help him out. First of all, nobody wants to be coached more than he wants to be coached. Nobody knows when he makes a mistake better than him. He doesn’t want to throw the interceptions. Maybe there’s something in there that he can see for the next time. My point to him is keep firing. You’re the best in the business. Keep firing and we’ll work on the small things as we go there.”