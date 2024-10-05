NBA News: Damian Lillard makes something clear about Bucks ahead of the new season

Damian Lillard made it clear where he stands on the Milwaukee Bucks' outlook for the upcoming NBA season.

Damian Lillard is gearing up for a new NBA season, and this time, he’s aiming to win his first championship. Despite his impressive run with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he became the franchise’s greatest player, the new Milwaukee Bucks point guard has yet to secure a ring.

In a recent interview with Alex Squadron of Slam Online, Lillard emphasized that the Bucks are being overlooked as title contenders and shared his perspective on how the NBA operates.

“Yeah, I think people are definitely [overlooking the Bucks], and that’s how the league is,” Lillard said. “It’s like, on to the next thing. There are younger teams on the rise, you have teams that made big free agency moves, teams that made trades, all types of things took place.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “So obviously that’s going to be what’s sexy. When I got traded to Milwaukee, it was like, ‘Oh, the Bucks gonna win!’ Everybody just jumped on it, you know?”

Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for a portrait during media day Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Advertisement

Lillard continued, “So when something major happens or something big happens for a team, especially if it’s already a good team, like of course [that’s the reaction]. Rightfully so, all of those types of teams are going to be mentioned at the top.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard claims NBA shares an aspect with WWE

Lillard reveals why he hasn’t won a title yet

Reflecting on his career, Lillard discussed why he hasn’t captured an NBA title, pointing to the 2015 departure of his co-star LaMarcus Aldridge from Portland as a critical turning point.

Advertisement

“If [LaMarcus Aldridge] would have never gone to San Antonio, we would have won at least once already,” Lillard said on the Club 520 podcast. “I would have come into my own, but he was that good. My rookie year, I started with an elbow pull-up jumper off a pick and roll—like literally, one-two-three dribbles to the elbow, pull-up every time. Cause they were trying to get back to him.”

see also NBA Rumors: Darvin Ham finds new job after being fired by the Lakers

Lillard’s comments reveal his belief that the partnership between himself and Aldridge had championship potential, but circumstances didn’t align. Now with the Bucks, Lillard is eager to finally chase the elusive title that has slipped through his hands over the course of his remarkable career.

Advertisement