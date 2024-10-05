Where to watch Chivas vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Chivas take on Atlas in a highly anticipated Matchday 11 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Chivas Gudalajara will face off against Atlas in an exciting showdown for Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. USA fans can catch all the action with kickoff times and broadcast details widely available, and various streaming platforms will provide ample coverage for those opting to watch online.

Chivas and Atlas, separated by just one point in the standings, are set to face off in a highly anticipated edition of El Clasico Tapatio. Chivas currently sit with 15 points, while Atlas are right behind them with 14. Both teams are hovering around the requalification spots, but their positions are far from secure as the race for playoff seeding heats up.

With clubs like Necaxa, America, and Puebla closely trailing, a loss for either side could prove costly. The stakes are high, and both Chivas and Atlas will be pushing for a win in what promises to be an intense and thrilling rivalry showdown.

When will the Chivas vs Atlas match be played?

Chivas face Atlas for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 11 this Saturday, October 5th. The action is set to kick off at 9:05 PM (ET).

Camilo Vargas of Atlas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Chivas and Atlas, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial, or enjoy extensive coverage on Universo, Telemundo, Peacock.