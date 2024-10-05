Trending topics:
NFL News: Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins makes major admission regarding his injury status

After a decisive victory in Thursday Night Football over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins made his situation regarding injuries clear.

By Matías Persuh

Kirk Cousins‘ standout performance on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped the Atlanta Falcons improve their record to 3-2 in the NFL. Following his impressive outing, many wondered about his injury status, and it was the player himself who stepped in to clarify everything.

The experienced QB underwent surgery on his right Achilles after suffering an injury in Week 8 of last season. While he appears to be in good physical shape, it’s understandable that many are curious if he feels healthy following each performance.

“I do,” Cousins said. “And then there’s always the bumps and bruises that come from playing. My thumb hurts right now. My left knee. You’re always going to have stuff. Just play through it.

After the Thursday night game, the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback set a franchise record for the Georgia team, achieving single-game records in completions and passing yards.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the Falcons‘ 36-30 victory over the Bucs, Cousins stated twice that he feels great physically and is ready to tackle what’s ahead.

Cousins and the advice from his peers

Kirk Cousins is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the league. Not only has he reached the age of 36, but throughout his career, he has also dealt with several injuries, some of which have been more serious than others.

In light of this situation, the QB confessed to having spoken with his counterparts and consulted them on whether he should change his style of play given his age and physical condition, to which he received the following response: “‘No, you’re always going to have to do it from the pocket. Be accurate. That’s the key,'” Cousins said his elders told him.

“So that’s kind of the way I’ve always played. I think it sets me up well as I get older to be able to still do it even if my body isn’t at its best, because standing back there from the pocket, you don’t have to be quite the same athlete.”

What’s next for the Atlanta Falcons?

After a significant victory last Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team led by Raheem Morris improved their record to 3-2. Ahead of them lies a series of tough matchups that will determine what they are truly capable of this season.

  • vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 – October 13th
  • vs Seattle Seahawks, Week 7 – October 20th
  • vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 8 – October 27th
  • vs Dallas Cowboys, Week 9 – November 3rd
  • vs New Orleans Saints, Week 10 – November 10th
