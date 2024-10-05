Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: The reason behind Kodai Senga starting Game 1 for Mets in NLDS uncovered

The New York Mets surprised everyone by naming Kodai Senga as the starter for Game 1 of the NLDS, an entirely unexpected move, but there's a reason behind that lineup decision.

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets poses for a portrait on New York Mets Photo Day at Clover Park on February 22, 2024 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
© Getty ImagesKodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets poses for a portrait on New York Mets Photo Day at Clover Park on February 22, 2024 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Mets had to start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies with Kodai Senga, an unexpected move but one that many saw coming due to the numerous injuries affecting several pitchers. Additionally, it was revealed that Mets president who gave the green light for Senga to start.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Chivas vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

NCAAF News: Raiders Owner Mark Davis sends intriguing message to Buffaloes' star Shedeur Sanders
College Football

NCAAF News: Raiders Owner Mark Davis sends intriguing message to Buffaloes' star Shedeur Sanders

NBA News: Jaylen Brown Reveals the moment he knew Boston Celtics would become NBA champions
NBA

NBA News: Jaylen Brown Reveals the moment he knew Boston Celtics would become NBA champions

NBA News: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler declares himself the best, but not in basketball
NBA

NBA News: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler declares himself the best, but not in basketball

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo