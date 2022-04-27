The Brooklyn Nets' season came to a disappointing end but they still have a championship-caliber core. Here, we let you know about the players they should target to fulfill their potential.

Oddsmakers had the Brooklyn Nets as the biggest favorite to win the 2021-22 NBA Championship, yet they couldn't even win a playoff game. Fortunately for them, they still have Kevin Durant on their roster.

But their salary cap situation isn't exactly ideal. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will make north of $70 million combined, while Joe Harris is still owed $18. Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond, Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Blake Griffin will all be free agents, while Nic Claxton and David Duke Jr. could also test restricted free agency.

Even so, multiple veterans would gladly take a discount if that's what it takes to win a championship. Today, we'll show you the 3 free agents the Brooklyn Nets should prioritize this offseason.

NBA Rumors: 3 Free Agent Targets For The Brooklyn Nets

3. Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris' reputation stumbled a bit this season. He acted tough throughout his entire career, yet a push by Nikola Jokic sent him to the nursery for most of the campaign. Even so, he's a gritty, pesky player who'll put his body on the line on every single possession.

The Nets lacked size at times to match up with the Celtics' wings. Morris is a great perimeter defender who can hold his own against some big men as well, while also knocking down a couple of three-pointers.

2. Gary Harris

Gary Harris looked poised to break out in Denver before injuries set him back multiple times. But he's shown glimpses of great potential with the Magic, a team that has no place for him as they look to build for the future.

Harris has great, quick hands to get steals and can play lockdown defense on the backcourt. Injury concerns will always be there and he's not the biggest player in the league, but he'd be a massive pickup for them if they lose Bruce Brown in free agency.

1. Chris Boucher

Chris Boucher showcased his versatile skill set this season while Pascal Siakam was injured. He proved that he can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting skills while also being a dominant rim protector with his shot-blocking instincts.

Even so, Nick Nurse has taken him in and out of the rotation, which can be frustrating for any player. Boucher would instantly slide into the Nets' starting lineup and he'd give them the size and rim protection they need without hurting their spacing as Nic Claxton does.