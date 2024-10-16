NBA Rumors: James Harden, Clippers could miss key player for season opener vs Kevin Durant, Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for Game 4 of the NBA preseason, facing uncertainty about a key player who could be crucial for James Harden in the season opener against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for their NBA preseason finale against the Kings. With their game plan still taking shape, head coach Tyronn Lue may face a significant setback ahead of the season opener against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Despite the positive chemistry developing between Harden and the Clippers’ new additions, uncertainty looms over Kawhi Leonard’s availability for the matchup against the Suns. Speculation about Leonard’s presence in the starting lineup suggests he may not be ready in time.

ESPN‘s Ohm Youngmisuk reported, “With the season opener a week away, I would say it’s doubtful that we see Kawhi Leonard there.” Sources indicate that Leonard’s knee “still has inflammation,” raising concerns about his readiness in the NBA opener.

However, Youngmisuk also shared Leonard’s perspective, emphasizing, “the most important thing is being available late in the season,” as Leonard is mindful that he has only played two playoff games in each of the last two postseasons.

Kawhi Leonard 2 of the Los Angeles Clippers during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after their NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Playoff Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday April 23, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Harden hopes for Leonard, but prepares for plan b

Following Monday’s game against the Timberwolves, James Harden discussed his transition to the Clippers‘ revamped roster with the media, as Leonard’s doubt in. “It’s a process for us, but it’s been enjoyable. We’ve got a lot of new faces, but it’s a good time.”

Harden took the floor alongside a player like Ivica Zubac. Reflecting on their progress, he noted, “We’re really locking in defensively, and on the offensive side, we’re getting to know each other’s game.”

Clippers fans will have to wait for clarity on Leonard’s status, hoping he might at least make the bench for the opener against Kevin Durant and the Suns. Meanwhile, the team remains focused on their final preseason game against the Kings this week.