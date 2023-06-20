Since Mat Ishbia took over the Phoenix Suns, the message was clear: they want to win an NBA championship soon. That’s why they’ve traded for Kevin Durant, who is already getting more help for next season.

The Suns have recently pulled off a trade to get Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, forming an interesting Big Three along with KD and Devin Booker. But the offseason is just getting started.

Phoenix may not be done yet, but in order to continue improving the roster, it would also consider parting with certain players. According to reports, DeAndre Ayton could be on his way out.

Rumor: Boston, Atlanta set sights on DeAndre Ayton

Suns insider FLEX From Jersey reports both the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics are interested in Phoenix’s big man, who may leave to make room for other additions:

“The Suns are indeed having conversations with several teams regarding Deandre Ayton! Boston and Atlanta are two teams I’m told to keep an eye on regarding Ayton with the Suns looking to build depth after acquiring Bradley Beal from Washington.”

Ayton’s salary takes much of the Suns’ cap space, which is why finding a trade partner would make sense. After all, Phoenix already has the Big 3 it wanted, so now it’s time to look for more depth.