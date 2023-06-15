The 2022-23 NBA season didn’t go as many predicted. The Phoenix Suns, for instance, were expected to contend after they traded for Kevin Durant, while no one thought the Los Angeles Lakers would make the Conference Finals.

Now that the playoffs are officially over, the rumor mill starts to take center stage, and both the Suns and Lakers are teams to watch this offseason. Phoenix has a legitimate chance to win, but it has to make the rights moves.

Owner Mat Ishbia has immediately shown his intention to build a successful team, but it looks like he’ll have to continue working for it. According to reports, the Suns could go after a former champion in LA this summer.

Rumor: Suns considering trade for Kyle Kuzma

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints claims that Kyle Kuzma could be on the Phoenix Suns’ radar this offseason. A former champion with the Purple and Gold in 2020, Kuzma could become an unrestricted free agent by opting out of his contract in Washington.

With Bradley Beal reportedly on his way out, Kuzma could follow suit and leave the Wizards ahead of the 2023-24 season. In that case, Siegel reports the Suns could become a “prime” landing spot.

“Expected to see a new contract that will pay him well over $20 million per year, landing Kuzma seems impossible for the Suns to do via straight-up signing in free agency, which is why a sign-and-trade scenario would need to be explored,” Siegel wrote.

“Could Washington be interested in bringing in Ayton and building with him if they were to go through a rebuild? This would be the most likely path for Kuzma to land in Phoenix this offseason, especially since the Suns could look to expand this trade scenario with one of the Wizards veteran guards in Monte Morris and Delon Wright, both of whom are entering the final years of their respective contracts.“

Should Kuzma hit the open market this offseason, he shouldn’t be lacking in suitors. At 27, he can still be an important contributor for a team with serious aspirations. Besides, he knows Frank Vogel from their time together in LA.