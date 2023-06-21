The Boston Celtics have once again proven to be one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA, but they still have work to do to get where they want. This year, it looked like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could have used more help.

Both of them have blossomed into stars before their eyes, and even though they couldn’t deliver a championship yet, they seem to be in the right direction. However, that doesn’t mean Boston should leave everything as it is right now.

This team can still improve, the Celtics can certainly try and make moves to upgrade the roster. According to Shams Charania, they are working on a three-team trade to land Kristaps Porzingis.

Report: Celtics in talks to pair Kristaps Porzingis with Tatum, Brown

“Sources: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Sides are still working through details and Porzingis’ $36M player option,” Shams wrote on Twitter.

Porzingis would definitely be an interesting addition for the Celtics. Besides, they wouldn’t be giving up that much in return. After all, the last two seasons suggest Boston needs to make adjustments if it wants to get the job done.