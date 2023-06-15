One of the first things Mat Ishbia did as the Phoenix Suns owner was to pull off a blockbuster trade to get Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. That move didn’t result in an NBA championship this year, but the idea is that it does sooner rather than later.

At least they lost to eventual champions Denver Nuggets, but that’s not enough. Phoenix wants to succeed, and fast. The front office has already started to move pieces, firing Monty Williams to hire Frank Vogel.

But of course, this wouldn’t be it. The Suns are expected to continue making changes to their roster in the next few months, and according to John Hollinger of The Athletic, Nets small forward Yuta Watanabe could land in Phoenix for next season.

Rumor: Yuta Watanabe could reunite with KD in Phoenix

“Watanabe had a breakout year in Brooklyn, shooting 44.4 percent from 3, but the Nets’ crowd at the forward position makes it seem unlikely he’s back. A solid defender with a limited offensive repertoire beyond the catch-and-shoot game, Watanabe would be a good pickup as a fourth forward who can fill in at either spot, although he’s probably more comfortable at the three,” Hollinger wrote.

“One obvious place to look for him on a minimum deal would be Phoenix. The Suns will likely need to sign several minimum deals to fill out their roster this summer, and Watanabe could be reunited with Kevin Durant and again play off him for open 3s.“

Even if this would not be the marquee signing that makes them a stronger team on paper, the Suns could use depth on their roster. Durant and Devin Booker can’t do it all on their own, so landing a player who already knows KD might help.