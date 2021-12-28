Indiana Pacers' big man Myles Turner continues gauging interest in the league as his trade looks imminent. The New York Knicks could reportedly join the Los Angeles Lakers as suitor for the center.

Following a breakout campaign, the 2021-22 NBA season has already been quite challenging for the New York Knicks. Although the previous year should have been a stepping stone, they struggled to find consistency so far.

Leaving Kemba Walker out of the rotation didn't look like the answer to their problems and his great return silenced many critics. However, the Knicks are still a work in progress.

With plenty of work to do, they are expected to look for an upgrade in their roster, especially at center. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks could turn their attention on Myles Turner, who is believed to be on his way out of the Indiana Pacers.

NBA Trade Rumors: Myles Turner could draw interest from the Knicks

“I look at somebody like Myles Turner as a possibility for this club because he can be had, acquired, for something that is short of a crazy package that you would have to put together for a superstar,” Begley said on his The Putback with Ian Begley show on SNY.

“Maybe there is a middle ground that can be met between the Knicks and Pacers and Myles Turner. We know that there are decision-makers with the Knicks who see Turner as someone worth pursuing,” he added.

Turner has expressed his desire to leave Indiana a few weeks ago. "It's clear that I'm not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity," he told The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

He might be one of the biggest names on the market, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him attract the interest of more suitors. The Knicks wouldn't be alone, as the Los Angeles Lakers, for instance, were already linked with him.