NFL News: Brandon Allen sends strong message about 49ers starting QB role for Week 12

Brandon Allen knows the stakes are high as he prepares to lead the 49ers against the Packers in Week 12. Speaking ahead of the game, Allen shared how he’s modeling his preparation after Brock Purdy and his focus on putting the team in the best position to win.

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Brock Purdy will miss Week 12, a significant blow to a team in must-win mode for the remainder of the season. Stepping in as the starter is Brandon Allen, who recently shared insights on how he’s preparing for the pivotal game against the Green Bay Packers.

Allen expressed confidence in his readiness and noted that his approach to the game will align closely with the team’s usual offensive strategy under Brock Purdy. “He’s unbelievable the way he prepares, and you kind of have to be to execute this offense well,” Allen said. “Watching him prepare the way he does — I’ve definitely tried to model my preparation after his.”

Allen will lead a 49ers team that is missing several key players, including Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Charvarius Ward, all ruled out for Week 12. Despite the challenges, Allen sees this as an opportunity to step up and contribute. “It’s definitely an opportunity for me to go out there and put our guys in a good position to win the game,” he said.

Currently sitting at 5-5, the San Francisco 49ers need to win all their remaining games to keep their postseason hopes alive. Allen’s leadership will be crucial in navigating this critical stretch if Purdy can’t make a return for Week 13.

Brandon Allen’s NFL Experience

Allen joined the 49ers in 2024 but has yet to record any completions for the team. Before arriving in San Francisco, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, appearing in 12 games between 2020 and 2022, throwing for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. He made his professional debut in 2019 with the Denver Broncos.

Packers vs. 49ers Rivalry

The last time the 49ers faced the Packers was on January 20, 2024, when San Francisco secured a 24-21 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers have a two-game winning streak in the rivalry, with their previous win coming in 2022, a 13-10 triumph in Green Bay. Overall, the Packers lead the head-to-head series 38-34-1.