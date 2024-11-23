Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Brandon Allen sends strong message about 49ers starting QB role for Week 12

Brandon Allen knows the stakes are high as he prepares to lead the 49ers against the Packers in Week 12. Speaking ahead of the game, Allen shared how he’s modeling his preparation after Brock Purdy and his focus on putting the team in the best position to win.

Brandon Allen #17 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
© Getty ImagesBrandon Allen #17 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Richard Tovar

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Brock Purdy will miss Week 12, a significant blow to a team in must-win mode for the remainder of the season. Stepping in as the starter is Brandon Allen, who recently shared insights on how he’s preparing for the pivotal game against the Green Bay Packers.

Allen expressed confidence in his readiness and noted that his approach to the game will align closely with the team’s usual offensive strategy under Brock Purdy. “He’s unbelievable the way he prepares, and you kind of have to be to execute this offense well,” Allen said. “Watching him prepare the way he does — I’ve definitely tried to model my preparation after his.”

Allen will lead a 49ers team that is missing several key players, including Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Charvarius Ward, all ruled out for Week 12. Despite the challenges, Allen sees this as an opportunity to step up and contribute. “It’s definitely an opportunity for me to go out there and put our guys in a good position to win the game,” he said.

Advertisement

Currently sitting at 5-5, the San Francisco 49ers need to win all their remaining games to keep their postseason hopes alive. Allen’s leadership will be crucial in navigating this critical stretch if Purdy can’t make a return for Week 13.

Advertisement
KNBR
KNBR
@KNBR
·Follow

Brandon Allen says he's modeled his preparation routine after Brock Purdy's, which has been essential considering Kyle Shanahan's complex offense. "He's unbelievable the way he prepares, and you kind of have to to be able to execute this offense well... Watching him prepare the…

Watch on X
89
Reply
Read 6 replies

Brandon Allen’s NFL Experience

Allen joined the 49ers in 2024 but has yet to record any completions for the team. Before arriving in San Francisco, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, appearing in 12 games between 2020 and 2022, throwing for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. He made his professional debut in 2019 with the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement
Brock Purdy&#039;s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

see also

Brock Purdy's net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

Packers vs. 49ers Rivalry

The last time the 49ers faced the Packers was on January 20, 2024, when San Francisco secured a 24-21 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers have a two-game winning streak in the rivalry, with their previous win coming in 2022, a 13-10 triumph in Green Bay. Overall, the Packers lead the head-to-head series 38-34-1.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Where to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

NHL News: Maple Leafs sign new player ahead of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies' return
NHL

NHL News: Maple Leafs sign new player ahead of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies' return

NBA News: Bam Adebayo gets real on what he hates most about playing for the Miami Heat
NBA

NBA News: Bam Adebayo gets real on what he hates most about playing for the Miami Heat

Messi's Inter Miami contract set to expire next year, but club owner teases major plans for 2026
Soccer

Messi's Inter Miami contract set to expire next year, but club owner teases major plans for 2026

Better Collective Logo