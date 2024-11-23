Trending topics:
Where to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Leicester City will face Chelsea in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© IMAGO / VisionhausCole Palmer of Chelsea

By Leonardo Herrera

Leicester City will receive Chelsea in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t miss a moment of the action, with comprehensive broadcast options available for both television and streaming platforms. Find out here kickoff times and viewing options available in the USA.

[Watch Leicester City vs Chelsea online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Premier League returns for Matchday 12, highlighted by an intriguing clash between Chelsea and Leicester City. Chelsea, fresh off a hard-fought draw against Arsenal, remain within striking distance of the top of the table despite trailing leaders Liverpool by nine points.

The Blues aim to close that gap with a win, while Leicester face a different battle altogether. Sitting just three points clear of the relegation zone with 10 points, the Foxes are desperate to secure a result and distance themselves from the danger.

When will the Leicester City vs Chelsea match be played?

Leicester City take on Chelsea this Saturday, November 23, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Jannik Vestergaard of Leicester City – IMAGO / Visionhaus

Leicester City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal live in the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

