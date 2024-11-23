Where to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Leicester City will face Chelsea in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Leicester City will receive Chelsea in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t miss a moment of the action, with comprehensive broadcast options available for both television and streaming platforms. Find out here kickoff times and viewing options available in the USA.

[Watch Leicester City vs Chelsea online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Premier League returns for Matchday 12, highlighted by an intriguing clash between Chelsea and Leicester City. Chelsea, fresh off a hard-fought draw against Arsenal, remain within striking distance of the top of the table despite trailing leaders Liverpool by nine points.

The Blues aim to close that gap with a win, while Leicester face a different battle altogether. Sitting just three points clear of the relegation zone with 10 points, the Foxes are desperate to secure a result and distance themselves from the danger.

When will the Leicester City vs Chelsea match be played?

Leicester City take on Chelsea this Saturday, November 23, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Jannik Vestergaard of Leicester City – IMAGO / Visionhaus

Leicester City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.