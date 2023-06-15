It’s been a while since the New York Knicks won an NBA championship. Likewise, it seems like forever since they were able to land a star-caliber player, one like Zion Williamson.

Of course, this isn’t exactly the best time to talk about Zion. Off-court controversies, never-ending injuries, and some worrisome reports about his work ethic have raised questions about his future in the league.

But that’s precisely why this might as well be the only time the New Orleans Pelicans even consider moving him. With that in mind, Jason Burgos of Sportsnaut believes the Knicks could get him in return for Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle, and two first-round picks.

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade For Zion Williamson

“The New York Knicks’ interest in Zion Williamson has been long documented,” Burgos wrote. “While many Knicks fans will have flashbacks of Amare Stoudemire in a deal for Williamson, his upside is undeniable. Furthermore, it may also be their best chance to finally move Julius Randle. A former Pelican who might appeal to New Orleans now due to his durability over the last few seasons.”

“Plus, if the Knicks added bench star Immanuel Quickley and a couple of first-rounders next year in the deal, that could be enough to part with the oft-injured star,” the insider added.

This is a risky move for both parties. The Pelicans would add depth to compete right away but no legit stars — unless they find one in the Draft. As for the Knicks, they could either land a superstar or a guy who’ll be in street clothes more often than not.