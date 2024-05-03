According to reports, several teams want Aaron Donald to come out of retirement, and a club in the NFC has an ambitious plan to achieve it.

Earlier this year, Aaron Donald announced his retirement from football. Despite this, numerous NFL teams remain interested in the legendary defensive lineman. Now, a club in the NFC has devised a plan to coax him to return.

In NFL history, Aaron Donald is widely regarded as one of the best defensive linemans. He astonished everyone with his power and dominance, being an absolut threat for any rival.

Aaron Donald, however, decided to conclude his remarkable career a few months ago. Nevertheless, he could be tempted to return, and several teams could certainly use his help to pursue success.

NFC team designs plan to make Aaron Donald return to football

During this offseason, Aaron Donald decided to announce his retirement after 10 remarkable campaigns. The defensive end won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and it seems like it was all he needed in order to hang the cleats.

Nevertheless, the chance of winning another Vince Lombardi trophy could get him out of retirement. The defensive lineman has said that he’s enjoying retirement, but there’s one team willing to convince him to return.

The Los Angeles Rams want a second run with Aaron Donald on their side. Les Snead, the team’s general manager, has revealed their plans to convince him, and it includes the possibility of winning another Super Bowl.

“I did mention to Aaron that going back to our Super Bowl run, that there was a player by the name of Eric Weddle who kind of jumped into the playoffs,” Snead said. “We signed him to the practice squad and we standard elevated him for four straight games to a Super Bowl championship. So, I did mention if we happen to get to the playoffs again, maybe we’ll circle back and see if the cup’s not quite filled.“

It appears that the Rams are entirely open to Donald’s return. However, it also hinges on the team’s performance in the 2024 season. They would need to make the playoffs to entice him back.

“But that’s just a rumor,” Snead said. “I doubt Aaron’s going to do that. Aaron’s one of those guys where he’s so principled, he might feel uncomfortable that, ‘You know what, I didn’t go through those other 18 [games] with the guys, I’m not sure I can go through the playoffs with them.’ Not sure. We might tempt him. No breaking news here.”