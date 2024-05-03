Arsenal play against Bournemouth for the Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Arsenal will face off against Bournemouth for Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season.

The Premier League title race is more exhilarating than ever. Although Liverpool seems to have fallen behind in the race (albeit with a mathematical chance), the head-to-head clash between Arsenal and Manchester City promises to be electric. The “Gunners” are fully aware of this, and that’s why nothing short of victory will suffice for them.

Arteta’s team leads with 80 points, just one ahead of the “Citizens.” However, Pep Guardiola’s side still has a game in hand to make up ground. Hence, they must secure a win to keep their hopes alive heading into the final Matchday. Their opponents, Bournemouth, still hold a slim chance of qualifying for an international cup, a goal they will strive to accomplish.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Ryan Christie of AFC Bournemouth – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

