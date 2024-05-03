Arsenal will face off against Bournemouth for Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for an in-depth preview of this eagerly anticipated matchup. Discover different ways to watch, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
The Premier League title race is more exhilarating than ever. Although Liverpool seems to have fallen behind in the race (albeit with a mathematical chance), the head-to-head clash between Arsenal and Manchester City promises to be electric. The “Gunners” are fully aware of this, and that’s why nothing short of victory will suffice for them.
Arteta’s team leads with 80 points, just one ahead of the “Citizens.” However, Pep Guardiola’s side still has a game in hand to make up ground. Hence, they must secure a win to keep their hopes alive heading into the final Matchday. Their opponents, Bournemouth, still hold a slim chance of qualifying for an international cup, a goal they will strive to accomplish.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 8:30 AM
Australia: 9:30 PM
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 AM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
India: 5:00 PM
Indonesia: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
Nigeria: 12:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
South Africa: 1:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
UAE: 3:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
USA: 7:30 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes Live, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com