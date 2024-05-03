Iga Swiatek play against Aryna Sabalenka in what will be the 2024 Madrid Open final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are set to square off in the grand final of the Madrid Open 2024. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, we’ll provide essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a variety of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The level displayed thus far by Iga Swiatek has been truly remarkable. In each of her matches, she has emerged victorious by a significant margin over her opponents. Not only have they failed to win sets against her (except for Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals), but they have also struggled to even secure games against her.

Swiatek is now emerging as the favorite to claim the title, yet she faces her toughest challenge yet. Her adversary will be none other than Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian has navigated a somewhat more challenging path than the world number 1, but she has consistently prevailed and now aims to secure her place in the final.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka match be played?

The final match of the 2024 Madrid Open between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka place this Saturday, May 4 at 12:30 PM (ET).

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the USA

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the 2024 Madrid Open final between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.