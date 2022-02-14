Shortly after the blockbuster move on the NBA trade deadline day, Kevin Durant has spoken up on the rumors that James Harden wanted away from the Brooklyn Nets because he couldn't stand Kyrie Irving anymore.

It was probably a league-changer, so it makes sense that it continues to make noise in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers have exchanged James Harden for Ben Simmons in a blockbuster on the trade deadline day.

The Australian has finally gotten what he wanted the entire season, which was to be traded from the Sixers. The Beard also got away with his intention of leaving Brooklyn, which has suddenly became public shortly before the trade deadline.

Some people speculated that the reason behind Harden's change of heart just a year after signing for Brooklyn had something to do with Kyrie Irving. Here's what Kevin Durant had to say about those rumors.

Kevin Durant supports Irving amid Harden's departure, takes shot at the media

It has not been a quiet season for Irving, despite he hasn't played until this year. He has made big headlines for his stance against the Covid-19 vaccine and now he's been portrayed as responsible for Harden's move. However, KD made sure of having his back, blasting the treatment Kyrie had by the media.

"I wouldn't know," Kevin Durant said, per ESPN. "There's obviously going to be rumors about that. Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans, they love to use him as a scapegoat for a lot of problems. So it's easy to blame him, but I can't speculate on how James is feeling. I know a lot of the media will put that on him."

Kevin Durant on the impact Kyrie Irving's vaccine stance had on the Nets

For months, all that was said about Irving was his vaccination status and whether he had a future at the Nets or not. The team eventually admitted him back for a part-time role, as he can't play home games due to New York's vaccine mandate. According to Durant, however, Kyrie's situation didn't change the mood in the locker room.

"That's hard to gauge," Durant said. "I haven't really spoken to everybody about that. But as far as the basketball that's being played on the floor, we're all professionals and we understand what's it like not having a guy in the lineup, so our jobs and what we do and how we operate as individuals, regardless of who's on the floor, can't change. So we all approach our jobs the same, but I'm sure some people wish it were different.

"But everybody's spirit, when Kyrie wasn't here and then when he was here ... there hasn't been any change in the atmosphere or the mood or the culture. Everything's been sweet."