Manchester City will host Wolverhampton for the Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Manchester City and Wolverhampton will go head-to-head in Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated clash. Explore various options for watching, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.

The Premier League title race remains as thrilling as ever. While mathematically Liverpool still have a chance, they find themselves slightly trailing behind the other two contenders for the title, one of whom they’ll face in this upcoming duel: Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola‘s side is just one point behind leaders Arsenal. Though they have a game in hand, which could potentially propel them ahead of the “Gunners”, securing victory is crucial, especially with so few matches remaining. Meanwhile, their opponents Wolverhampton, while holding onto a slim hope for qualifying for an international cup, have little else to fight for and will aim to close out their season on a positive note.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (May 5)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 5)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 5)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

USA: 12:30 PM (ET)

Mario Lemina of Wolverhampton Wanderers – IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Sports Live, SiriusXM FC, NBC, Telemundo