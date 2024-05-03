Manchester City and Wolverhampton will go head-to-head in Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated clash. Explore various options for watching, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.
The Premier League title race remains as thrilling as ever. While mathematically Liverpool still have a chance, they find themselves slightly trailing behind the other two contenders for the title, one of whom they’ll face in this upcoming duel: Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola‘s side is just one point behind leaders Arsenal. Though they have a game in hand, which could potentially propel them ahead of the “Gunners”, securing victory is crucial, especially with so few matches remaining. Meanwhile, their opponents Wolverhampton, while holding onto a slim hope for qualifying for an international cup, have little else to fight for and will aim to close out their season on a positive note.
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (May 5)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 5)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 5)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
USA: 12:30 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Sports Live, SiriusXM FC, NBC, Telemundo