NBA Rumors: Lakers could have an alternative to Kyrie Irving to help LeBron James next season

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the 2022-23 NBA season much better than predicted, considering they were not even in Play-In spots for much of the season. However, they still have work to do.

Following a major overhaul at the trade deadline, LeBron James and company were able to turn their season around, eventually making the Western Conference Finals. But this franchise is about winning, and the Lakers fell short against the Nuggets.

This offseason could see some key adjustments by Rob Pelinka, who hopes to boost his February moves with impactful additions that result in a championship. Kyrie Irving might be a potential target, but an alternative option has recently emerged.

Will Lakers seize opportunity to sign free agent Chris Paul?

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are waiving Chris Paul ahead of next season. The 12-time NBA All-Star reportedly intends to continue playing for several years and to help a team challenge for a championship.

This could be an interesting opportunity for the Lakers, who have a big decision to make at point guard. D’Angelo Russell was a great solution in the second half of the season, but his playoff performances put his future in question.

Irving has been mentioned as a possible target, but his future may not be outside the Dallas Mavericks. Paul, 38, is not getting any younger, but his availability in the open market could make him a possible candidate to jointhe purple and gold.