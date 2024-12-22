NHL News: Sabres' Alex Tuch issues blunt warning to teammates after loss to Bruins

It’s nothing but agony and disdain for the Buffalo Sabres. Fans are already looking forward to April 17 when the Sabres will play their final game of the NHL regular season. The Sabres have become the laughing stock in the league after losing thirteen games in a row. After the 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, forward Alex Tuch sent a strong warning to his teammates in hopes of changing the tide of the sinking ship.

If the Sabres were a boat, what’s left of them after the exhausting losing streak is nothing more than flotsam. Though Buffalo plays with the urgency of a team desperate for a win, they cannot get out of their own way night in and night out.

Fans in Buffalo haven’t celebrated a Sabres win since November 23. The Sabres have four remaining games in December to avoid going winless for the whole month. Buffalo is most definitely making its way onto the naughty list, as the holiday spirit hasn’t arrived in town.

After a 3-1 loss to the Bruins, Alex Tuch had enough and issued a stern message to the rest of the team.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres 89 in the friendly match of the Global Series Challenge EHC RB MUENCHEN – BUFFALO SABRES 0-5 at SAP Garden in Munich, Germany.

“We can’t sit there and we can’t think about all the negative stuff that’s happened to us,” Alex Tuch said, via NHL.com. “We got to take some of the positives and try to carry that over, or else we’ll just eat ourselves alive.”

Chasing records, in a bad way

The Buffalo Sabres already hold the record for the biggest losing streak in NHL history. As they lost 18 games in a row in the 2020-21 season, they share the embarrassing accolade with the 2003-04 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Right now, the Sabres are five losses away of their own record. During the 2020-21 campaign, Buffalo defeated Philadelphia to end their hex. Unfortunately, the Sabres and Flyers won’t face each other until March 29.

The Sabres are in such a pathetic slump that no team in the league wants to be the one to lose to them. Every night, Buffalo is getting the best version of its opponents as they don’t want to be remembered as the team that lost to the worst side in the NHL.

