According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers are getting close to complete a trade for Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo. Here, check out the details.

Halfway through the 2021-22 NBA season, we've already seen many surprises. For instance, the fantastic start of the Cleveland Cavaliers, or the weak, inconsistent first months of the new-look Los Angeles Lakers.

However, while LeBron James and company are struggling to get things going, the Cavs have suffered a huge blow recently with the season-ending injury of Ricky Rubio, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers have moved fast to replace the veteran playmaker and a trade for Rajon Rondo could be completed before the weekend.

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers could trade for Lakers' Rajon Rondo

"The sides are working out terms on a deal, but the Cavaliers need to create a roster spot to make room for Rondo," Woj wrote. "The Cavaliers could include a minimum-contract player in the deal with Los Angeles, or waive a player and complete the trade using a second-round pick or cash. The Cavaliers also have a trade exception that can absorb Rondo's $2.6 million salary.

"The Lakers don't have to take back matching salary in the deal because Rondo is on a minimum contract, and could take back a non-guaranteed deal that they could waive," he continued. "The trade is expected to open up a roster spot for the Lakers."

However, the Cavs will have to wait for Rondo to be cleared from the NBA health and safety protocols he entered on Sunday. The 35-year-old's level this season hasn't been close to that of Rubio, but with the Spaniard out for the remainder of the season, the Cavs seem to be optimistic on what the four-time NBA All-Star could bring to Cleveland.