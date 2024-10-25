NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers make early decision on LeBron James' son Bronny

Just days after Bronny James’ historic debut alongside his father LeBron with the Los Angeles Lakers, the franchise appears set to make a significant decision about the young guard’s immediate NBA future.

Millions of fans witnessed a landmark moment this week at Crypto.com Arena, as Bronny and LeBron James took the court together with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The father-son pairing became the first duo in NBA history to share the floor in a regular-season game. However, following this milestone, the Lakers are charting a unique development path for Bronny’s future.

According to ESPN, the 20-year-old guard is expected to join the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay, in the near future. The Lakers’ strategy is to have Bronny alternate between the NBA roster and the G League, providing him with crucial playing time and skill refinement opportunities.

This approach aims to accelerate his development, allowing him to hone his shooting, compete in a demanding environment, and position himself as a valuable contributor to the NBA team in the seasons to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has highlighted Bronny as a priority in their player development program. “For us, prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as like, case study one,” Redick shared. “His base level of feel, athleticism, point-of-attack defender, shooting, passing, there’s a lot to like about his game.” Redick added, “As we sort of build out our player development program holistically, he’s going to have a great opportunity to become an excellent NBA player.”

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Projected timeline for Bronny’s transition to the G League

Bronny James is expected to spend a few more weeks with the Los Angeles Lakers before beginning his G League journey. This Friday, the Lakers face the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena in their second game of the 2024-25 NBA season, followed by a Saturday matchup at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Bronny James sends a heartfelt message to Lakers fans after debut alongside LeBron

After these home games, the Lakers embark on a five-game road trip, during which Bronny is expected to join the traveling squad. The trip begins in Arizona with another game against the Suns, followed by a visit to Ohio—both Bronny and LeBron’s home state—where they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 30. The road stint continues with matchups against the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. After this journey, Bronny is expected to join the South Bay Lakers.

Advertisement

What’s next in the G League

The G League draft takes place this Saturday, with team training camps commencing soon after and running until November 7. The G League season kicks off on November 8, with the South Bay Lakers, part of the West Division, looking to improve upon last season’s performance, where they finished 11th in the Western Conference with an 18-16 record, narrowly missing the playoffs.