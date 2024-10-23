￼￼NBA News: Bronny James sends a heartfelt message to Lakers fans after debut alongside LeBron

Trending topics:
The victory over the Timberwolves brought joy to Los Angeles Lakers fans, but it was the historic moment of LeBron James and Bronny James playing together in an official NBA match that truly stole the spotlight.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers are interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers are interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Santiago Tovar

One of the most anticipated moments for Los Angeles Lakers fans in the NBA season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves was seeing Bronny James make his debut alongside his father, LeBron James. Their first game together ended with a positive result for the team.

With a 110-103 victory, the Lakers kicked off the season on a high note. After an underwhelming NBA preseason, Los Angeles aimed to demonstrate their potential for this regular season, with LeBron and Bronny both on the court.

Following the win, the James family spoke with TNT Sports and shared their thoughts about their historic moment. Bronny delivered a heartfelt message: “Just being on the court with my dad for the first time was a special moment.”

He added, “I’m extremely grateful for everything, especially the incredible opportunity to join this league and improve every day. I’m thankful for the support from the fans.

Bronny and LeBron on the floor

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on the court for the first time during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron’s words to Bronny after the match

It wasn’t just Bronny who shared his thoughts. LeBron also spoke about the significance of being on the same floor as his son for the first time: “It’s family. It’s always been family over everything. I’ve sacrificed a lot of time for this league, missing important moments with my sons. But being with Bronny today, it’s the greatest gift I’ve ever had.”

LeBron also revealed the advice he gave to Bronny as they prepared for their historic moment: “This league isn’t something that’s promised every day. You have to earn every moment. I think he understands that. He’s looking forward to the progress, and it’s still a process of getting better every single day.”

Bronny’s stats in his NBA regular season debut

While the emotional moment was the highlight of the game, Bronny had limited time on the floor during his debut. He played just 3 minutes at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Despite sharing the court with his father, Bronny managed to grab only 1 rebound, and fans will be eager to see him play more as he gets into game shape.

Reactions to Bronny’s debut

Lakers teammate Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on the father-son debut: “It was special to be part of it. I’ve been fortunate to witness a lot of LeBron moments since I’ve been here, but this one was monumental. As a father, you dream of moments like that. I don’t see myself playing with my kids—my son’s only 3—but to be able to share that experience with them is truly special.”

Anthony Edwards also commented on the moment after the match to the media, saying: “That was dope for those guys. ‘B’ is my guy, so I was super happy for him and Bronny.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

