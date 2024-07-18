It looks like one of LeBron James' former teammates at the Los Angeles Lakers is now joining forces with Nikola Jokic at the Denver Nuggets for the 2024-25 NBA season.

The 2024-25 NBA season may not start until October, but teams are already busy building their rosters for the upcoming campaign. The Denver Nuggets, for instance, are reportedly helping Nikola Jokic with a former teammate of LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Russell Westbrook is expected to join the Nuggets as a free agent once he clears waivers after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before reporting on Westbrook’s expected move to Denver, Woj broke out the news the Clippers were sending Russ, a second-round pick swap and cash to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal for guard Kris Dunn.

But it looks like Westbrook won’t even travel to Utah, as he’s expected to agree on a buyout to pave the way for him to join forces with Jokic on the Nuggets. At 35, Russ can provide some veteran presence on the locker room as well as more strength in the rotation.

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers celebrating after scoring.

Will pairing Jokic with Westbrook pay off for the Nuggets?

At 35 (he turns 36 in November), Westbrook may not be getting any younger. But during his time with the Clippers, he’s proven he can be a reliable contributor coming off the bench, repairing his reputation after a tough stint alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers. But in Denver, he may even get the chance to start.

Besides, Westbrook is still the active player with the most triple-doubles in the NBA with an impressive 199. Curiously, he’s followed by Jokic, who boasts 130. We’ll have to wait and see how Russ settles in, but this partnership could be fun to watch next season.

Westbrook adds Jokic to list of star teammates including LeBron

With Westbrook expected to join the Nuggets, he will once again team up with a star by playing alongside Jokic. The Joker would now join LeBron James in a list of prominent players who have been teammates with Russ: