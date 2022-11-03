With a couple of weeks already on the books, let's take a look at the top three most impressive NBA rookies thus far.

Some young players are better suited for the pros than others. That's why just a handful of NBA rookies dominate right out of the gate, whereas others need more time. That doesn't make them better; Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki were all late bloomers.

But watching youngsters handle themselves like stars in their first year in the league is sure an encouraging sign. We've seen guys like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who have thrived since day one.

With that in mind, we'll take a look a the top three rookies who have impressed us the most after a couple of weeks. They could still be outplayed by some of their classmates, though, so they better keep this up.

NBA Rumors: Top 3 Candidates To Win Rookie Of The Year

3. Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey is perhaps the most athletic player in his class. There were some doubts about his decision-making, shot selection, and jump shot, but he's put those doubts at ease throughout his first career starts.

Ivey can push up the pace like the best of them, and he's done a solid job of taking care of the ball. He's averaging 15.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.7 apg and looks like a perfect fit next to Cade Cunningham.

2. Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin's confidence is through the roof, and no wonder why. The sixth-overall pick has been on an offensive tear since the Summer League, and he could be a legit candidate to win Sixth Man of the Year.

Mathurin can score from all three levels, torching opposing defenses for 20.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 apg. It's just a matter of time before he plays his way into the starting lineup, as he's already the best scorer in the Indiana Pacers.

1. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero going first overall was somewhat surprising, but he's done more than enough to justify that. He's been a walking bucket, and his playmaking and rebounding skills are just remarkable for a first-year player.

The Orlando Magic sure knows how to make the most of those first-overall picks. And even though they have yet to translate that into multiple wins, his averages of 21.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.6 apg are something else.