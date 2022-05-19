Following a disappointing ending to the 2021-22 NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make moves this summer. According to reports, Matisse Thybulle is drawing interest from another team.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the many teams that is expected to make changes this offseason. Following a great regular season, they failed to get past the Conference Semifinals for the second year in a row.

Joel Embiid played at an MVP level the entire year – although Nikola Jokic won the award again – but it wasn’t enough. The Sixers also traded for James Harden, but it wasn’t enough either.

That’s why Daryl Morey will try to figure out how to improve this team into a true contender. According to Sean Deveney of heavy.com, the Sixers will try to move on Matisse Thybulle.

Matisse Thybulle draws interest from the Bulls

The report claims that the Sixers see Thybulle as one of the players who can create room for next season. Fortunately, the Chicago Bulls would be open to trading for the 2019 first-round pick.

“The Sixers could look to get off Thybulle’s contract to create some wiggle room under the luxury tax, which looms large over the team’s offseason, and one team with known interest, according to league sources, is Chicago,” Deveney wrote. “Bulls GM Marc Eversley has had a fondness for Thybulle going back to early in his collegiate career at Washington, and was instrumental in pushing the Sixers to acquire him in the 2019 draft.”

It’s still too early to tell how things will unfold, but it wouldn’t be bad business for the Sixers. After all, if they want to bring in another star, they may have to make some sacrifices.