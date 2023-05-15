The Phoenix Suns’ season didn’t end the way they expected it would. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker couldn’t overcome their lack of depth, falling to the Denver Nuggets in just six games.

The team has already decided to part ways with coach Monty Williams, but he may not be the only casualty from this failed season. They need to retool their roster and add more pieces around their two stars.

With that in mind, reports state that they could look forward to moving on from Chris Paul. The veteran PG wasn’t healthy to finish the season again, and they’re ready to find him a replacement.

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams For Chris Paul

3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat wanted to get better at the point guard position, mostly because of Kyle Lowry’s underperformances. Pat Riley is looking for another star, and he might be tempted to lure in the Point God.

Of course, Paul is no longer much of a factor as a scorer, but he’s still a pesky defender and one of the best playmakers in the game. He’d be an interesting addition and a solid fit for their culture.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

Chris Paul found his peak with the Los Angeles Clippers. They couldn’t get the job done under Doc Rivers, but Tyronn Lue has proven to be a much better coach — although it’s not like the bar was that high.

The only issue with bringing Paul back is that the Clippers haven’t been able to stay healthy. Adding another injury-prone star next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George may not be wise.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking to add stars, and Paul was almost a Laker before being traded to the Clippers. He’s one of LeBron James’ best friends, and he’ll want to win a ring before retiring.

The Lakers have enough depth and playmakers to make up for his lack of offensive production, and they could keep him fresh for the playoffs. Also, they wouldn’t have to give up a lot to get him.