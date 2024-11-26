NCAAF News: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin issues strong statement after Tre Harris injury

The trip to Gainesville this past weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels not only ended negatively on the field with a tough loss to the Gators, but also saw Lane Kiffin lose one of his top wide receivers once again. Tre Harris re-aggravated the injury that had kept him sidelined for several weeks, and it was the head coach himself who delivered a clear message regarding the situation.

Harris returned to the field after missing several games with a severe groin injury. However, upon his return, the talented wide receiver was hit in the same area, forcing him to leave the game earlier than expected.

“He’s still figuring it out,” Kiffin said. “Getting some different opinions on it. So, I don’t know much more than that right now.” The severity of his new injury is still unknown, leaving his future with the program uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Just a freak situation,” Lane Kiffin also added. “He got hit right on the same injury. Exactly, right where it was, and then dropped the ball because of it. Obviously the injury happened, we don’t get the catch and we miss the field goal, too… A lot of bad breaks today. It is what it is. Sometimes they go your way, sometimes they don’t.”

Advertisement

Tre Harris #9 of the Mississippi Rebels celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the LSU Tigers of a game at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Although Harris hasn’t played since Week 7 due to his first injury, he still leads the SEC in receiving yards with 1,030 this season.

Advertisement

see also Rebels News: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart issues strong statement after loss to Florida

Dart also expressed his feelings over the injury to his teammate

The Rebels’ offense has been a key component of the team’s performance throughout the season. The Dart-Harris tandem was crucial for Lane Kiffin’s squad in several games. However, the recent confirmation of the wide receiver’s new injury has caused disappointment within the team.

One of the players who spoke out about it was none other than quarterback Jaxson Dart, who, in recent statements to the press, didn’t hide his sadness upon learning that Harris would have to stay off the field for an extended period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It sucks,” Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart said. “You never want to see your best friend or a teammate go down. He’s done everything he could to come back. Just feel horrible in that situation. Hopefully he can find a way to come back.”

Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Rebels?

Led by Lane Kiffin, the team currently holds a record of eight wins and three losses, heading into the final game of the regular season.

Advertisement

On Friday, November 29th, Dart and his teammates will travel to Oxford to face none other than Mississippi State, in what will be the Rebels’ final outing before the playoffs.