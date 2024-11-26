NFL News: Buccaneers may avoid losing key Baker Mayfield teammate for rest of season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers could get lucky and not lose an injured key teammate in Baker Mayfield for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

Good news could come for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a key player on the team recovers from an injury that appeared to be season-ending. The early return could be a positive for quarterback Baker Mayfield at a key moment in the 2024 NFL season.

The Bucs bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a 30-7 victory over the New York Giants. Despite the large margin of victory, Mayfield scored a touchdown, as did Buck Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. The variety of names indicates that all the players on the roster are relevant in addition to the 29-year-old quarterback.

The good news for the Bucs is that safety Jordan Whitehead has a chance to return to the field this season, even though he will miss playing time due to a pectoral injury suffered on Sunday. His chances of acting this year depends on his recovery. There is no surgery scheduled and he is definitely not out for the rest of the campaign, insider Mark Garafolo indicated on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Will Whitehead miss the rest of the season?

Despite what was thought, Whitehead has not yet been ruled out for the remainder of the season but will need to complete a flawless recovery to make the playoffs, should Tampa Bay reach that stage of the league. In his second stint with the Bucs after two seasons with the New York Jets, Whitehead has recorded 76 total tackles with three passes defended this season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled after his reception by Jordan Whitehead #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Bucs organization is optimistic about the recovery time of Whitehead, who has been a key figure for Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old safety has not missed a single game for the team this season and in the match prior to his injury had recorded 12 combined tackles against the San Francisco 49ers, his best mark in the current campaign.

Former Bucs player applies for reinstatement after summer retirement

Shaq Barrett played for the Bucs from 2019-2023. He is currently applying for reinstatement to the NFL after filing for retirement this summer. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news. After ending his tenure with the Buccaneers, Barrett signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. If reinstated, he will remain a member of the Dolphins.