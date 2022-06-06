The Utah Jazz and Quin Snyder have finally parted ways. So, where will he land next? Will he take a year off? Will he be an assistant? Let's break it down.

The Utah Jazz and Quin Snyder have mutually agreed to part ways. The veteran coach turned the franchise into a perennial playoff contender, yet they didn't find any sort of success in the postseason.

Snyder has gauged league-wide interest for years. However, his contract situation prevented teams from even reaching out to him about a potential coaching job. Needless to say, that won't be the case anymore.

So, even though chances are that Snyder will take at least one year off or will become an assistant coach, let's take a look at the three potential landing spots for the former Jazz coach.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Quin Snyder

3. San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich isn't getting any younger. The word around the league is that he's contemplating retirement, and Snyder was a candidate to take over him eventually in the San Antonio Spurs.

"Either way, Snyder’s name keeps coming up ... even as it remains unclear how much longer Popovich plans to coach the Spurs," reported Marc Stein. "As stated in this cyberspace last week, if pressed I would forecast Popovich, who turned 73 in January, to coach the Spurs for at least one more season. Yet I also said that I reserve the right to amend the prediction if Snyder suddenly becomes available."

2. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are reportedly willing to give Tom Thibodeau another chance. But as we've seen for years, they're not exactly known for their patience. So, Thib's opportunity may only grant him a couple of weeks into the season.

The Knicks have been a rumored landing spot for Donovan Mitchell since he entered the league. Mitchell's feud is with Rudy Gobert, not the coach. So, maybe a 2x1? Signing Snyder could potentially ease a move for the Louisville product.

1. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are the only other team without a coach right now; thus it would make sense. Also, just like what happens with Mitchell and the Knicks, maybe Snyder could help them lure Rudy Gobert to North Carolina.

The Hornets run a fast-paced offense, and Snyder would be tailor-made to make the most out of LaMelo Ball's playmaking. In addition, he could come up with the solution to their years-long woes in terms of interior defense by bringing Gobert along with him.