Kevin Durant's desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets hasn't changed. Now, a dark horse team has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire his services.

Kevin Durant's shocking trade request could have massive implications all around the Association. From setting a precedent for superstars forcing their way out of big markets to the actual trade, any move could shake the league to its core.

The Brooklyn Nets have been reluctant to meet anyone in the middle. Durant has a list of preferred destinations, but neither of those teams has been close to the Nets' asking price, and they just won't budge in.

The Nets aren't obliged to trade Durant to any of his desired landing spots, so other teams could still swoop in and get creative. And, according to Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies are now a realistic destination for him.

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Join The Race For Kevin Durant

(Transcript via The Athletic's Shams Charania)

"Recently, a new team has shown interest in Durant: the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell The Athletic. Fresh off a 56-win season, the Grizzlies have made new inquiries to the Nets about Durant, those sources added. Memphis has five first-round draft picks available (four unprotected selections of its own and one protected via Golden State in 2024) to theoretically utilize in a trade as well as young players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, Kennedy Chandler and David Roddy.

Grizzlies executive vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman, the NBA’s reigning Executive of the Year, has done a masterful job building the team’s foundation around the All-NBA star Morant and a strong supporting cast while securing assets for the present and future. The Grizzlies will not include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant, sources said, but rather a package built around their bevy of draft picks."

The Grizzlies should have more than enough assets to try and put together an offer. However, it's unlikely that they'll get anything done without also including Jaren Jackson Jr. at least, given the Nets already turned down an offer centered around Jaylen Brown.

What's clear is that the Nets have shown little interest in sending KD to any of his favorite spots. It could be out of pettiness, not wanting to trade him to a rival, or an effort to convince him to stay. So, keep an eye on the Grizzlies as they try to pull off this shocking move out of the left field.