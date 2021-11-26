It seems like Ben Simmons needs the Philadelphia 76ers more than they need him, as the talented point guard is reportedly having "cash flow issues."

The Philadelphia 76ers have made one thing very clear: They're not going to trade Ben Simmons at a discount. If any NBA team wants the former first-overall pick, they'll need to pay the price they set. Period.

That's why there hasn't been any traction regarding a potential deal whatsoever, as no team is going to pay what Daryl Morey is asking for him, especially considering his desire to be traded right now.

Several analysts believe that Simmons will eventually have to just give up and go back to play. And judging by a recent report, it seems like he may have no choice, as he's reportedly flat-out broke.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Is Broke

"I was told by somebody very reliable he may be tapped out, broke," Sixers insider Howard Eskin said on Tuesday's 94WIP Evening Show with Joe Giglio, per The Big Lead. "Cash flow broke. Because he's losing so much money, but he spent so much money. 17.5 million dollar home, remember he has to pay taxes too. 17.5 million dollar home. He's got two homes in the Philadelphia area, probably worth eight or nine million. He buys a new car every month, four or five hundred thousand. He just spends money like it's nothing because he thinks it never ends. And the person that told me, it's very reliable that he has got serious cash flow issues."

Simmons Needs To Get Back On The Court

Simmons has made nearly $60 million throughout his young career in the NBA and that doesn't include endorsement deals. But if he continues to spend more than what he makes, well, you do the math.

The Sixers have fared just fine without him and Tyrese Maxey continues to break out as a star, so it's not like they need him back on the court. They're not even paying him, so it's pretty much the same for them.

Simmons' flashy lifestyle could be in serious jeopardy and he's made it clear that he cares more about that than basketball. So maybe he'll have a last-second change of heart and decide that he actually loves Philly.