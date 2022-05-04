The Philadelphia 76ers are still alive in the 2021-22 NBA playoffs, but another frustrating elimination could change things at the organization. In case Doc Rivers and the Sixers take separate ways, a name has already been mentioned as a potential replacement.

This season has been special for the Philadelphia 76ers for a number of reasons. To begin with, they came from a playoff collapse in the 2020-21 Eastern Conference semifinals, which sparked the months-long saga of Ben Simmons.

The Sixers, however, bounced back with a superb Joel Embiid and the eventual arrival of James Harden to make their way to the 2021-22 NBA playoffs as strong contenders. But the postseason will determine how much progress they really made.

Philadelphia took care of business against Toronto in the first round, yet Miami will probably be a real test to their championship hopes. As a matter of fact, the Heat series could play a key role in the future of Doc Rivers.

The potential replacement of Doc Rivers if he leaves Philly

The mood in Philadelphia seems good, but things could drastically change depending on how they finish the season. Rivers seems to be safe for now, but nobody can guarantee his job security if the Sixers suffer another disappointing exit. In that case, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report notes that Mike D'Antoni has been cited as a potential candidate to take over.

"Charlotte may be D’Antoni’s best chance to return to the sideline in 2022. He’s been a popular name floated among league personnel as a potential replacement for Doc Rivers in Philadelphia should Rivers or the Sixers decide to change direction at the conclusion of these playoffs," Fischer wrote.

D'Antoni, a veteran coach with over 1,000 games over two decades in five different teams, is heavily linked with the Charlotte Hornets' opening. If he takes that job, then it's over. But as long as he continues on the market, he might have a chance at the Sixers depending on what direction they take.

While Fischer adds that the 76ers still expect to not interrupt Rivers' contract - which expires in 2025 - it remains to be seen how things play out between now and the end of the playoffs. Rivers has also been named candidate for the Lakers' coaching vacancy, so only time will tell where his future lies next season.