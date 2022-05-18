The Philadelphia 76ers fell short of another quest for an NBA championship by losing in the Conference Semifinals for the second straight year. That's why the team is expected to be aggressive this offseason, but they'll need James Harden's help.

Once again, the postseason ended too early for the Sixers again. Philadelphia has once again been unable to get past the Conference Semifinals, this time losing to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

While Joel Embiid regrets not having made more to prevent Butler's departure from Philly in 2019 and the basketball community blasts James Harden, the front office has to turn the page to come back stronger next season.

Embiid proved how far he can take this team, but it became clear that there's work to be done as he might need more help than what The Beard can offer. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Daryl Morey will make the 76ers a team to watch this summer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Daryl Morey wants to bring another star to Philadelphia

In an appearance on the 'Greeny' radio show of ESPN, Windhorst suggested that the Sixers' president of basketball operations will not stay quiet this summer. But in order to land another star, he'd need James Harden to accept a discount.

"I promise you that Daryl Morey has big, giant plans to acquire another star," Windhorst said, via NBC Sports. "Whether he's going to execute it, I don't know. But part of getting that done is to require Harden to take some sort of paycut."

Rumor: Sixers could trade Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey for a star

Windhorst also cited Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey as two players who have trade value to add another big-name player to the roster, something the team seems eager to do.

"A key factor here is that they have Tobias Harris, who would have value in a possible trade. They have Tyrese Maxey, who would have value in a possible trade. And you would need a player, potentially near the end of his contract, to come and say, 'I would like to go and play in Philadelphia.' Is that something that could happen? Maybe. We'll see. I know Philly and Daryl are going to try and make it happen."

But the Sixers may not need to move on them, or at least not Maxey - who proved to be useful this season. The team could find the star it's looking for in free agency, depending on what Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal decide to do this summer.