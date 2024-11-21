Mavericks' Klay Thompson names one of the NBA's greatest shooters, and it's not Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson has embarked on a new chapter with the Dallas Mavericks after an illustrious career with the Golden State Warriors. When praising one of the greatest shooters in NBA, he did not mention Stephen Curry, instead highlighting another league star.

For over a decade, Klay Thompson excelled in the NBA as a cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors. During his time with the team, he captured four championships (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022) as part of a star-studded roster led by Stephen Curry. Together, the duo earned the iconic nickname ‘Splash Brothers’ for their exceptional shooting ability. However, now with the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson omitted Curry when speaking about one of the league’s best shooters, instead highlighting another star.

“He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever played with,” Thompson said of Kyrie Irving during Tuesday’s press conference following Dallas’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. “He’s a three-point contest champion. He’s incredibly efficient—just look at his career numbers. It’s ridiculous.”

Klay joins the growing list of NBA personalities who consider Kyrie Irving among the league’s most impressive players. “His body control, his handle, his shot—he’s truly one of a kind. It’s a blessing to be his two-guard,” Thompson said when speaking about his new teammate.

“It’s amazing—I’ve played with Kyrie on USA Teams, faced him plenty of times, and guarded him plenty of times… He’s just incredible,” Thompson said, reflecting on his new teammate. While Thompson and Irving are beginning to form an interesting duo with the Mavericks, the team’s performance so far has fallen short of preseason expectations.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of the game at American Airlines Center

Mavericks’ performance with Thompson and Irving

Klay Thompson has been a consistent presence for the Mavericks, playing in all games this season, while Kyrie Irving missed only one—a narrow 115-113 loss to the Utah Jazz last week. When the two have shared the court, Dallas has posted a 5-6 record in 14 games.

Thompson is averaging 28.7 minutes per game, contributing 14 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, Irving has taken on a larger role, averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 34.5 minutes per game.

Thompson’s optimism

While Thompson’s numbers remain below his peak performance with the Warriors, the veteran guard remains optimistic about his future in Dallas. “I don’t really care about how many shots I get,” Thompson explained during Tuesday’s press conference. “I just want to be as efficient as I possibly can… I’ll have some really big nights here in the future… I can feel it.” As Thompson continues to adjust to his new team and role, his partnership with Irving could prove to be a key factor in the Mavericks’ success moving forward.

