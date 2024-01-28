NBA Rumors: Suns looking to add another star next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns entered the NBA season as the team to beat in the Western Conference. Adding Bradley Beal next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker made them the ultimate offensive powerhouse.

Then again, a lack of a true playmaker, injuries, and some inconsistency have prevented Frank Vogel’s team from fulfilling its true potential. That’s why they could look to make even more moves to bolster their roster.

With that in mind, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic revealed that they’re keeping tabs on Charlotte Hornets SF/PF Miles Bridges, a bruising and physical scorer and rebounder.

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Targeting Miles Bridges

“Sources confirmed to The Republic the Suns are interested in the Charlotte Hornets forward, who will be an unrestricted free agent after this season,” wrote Rankin. “The Suns aren’t just looking at Bridges as they have 10 or more players on their radar, sources tell The Republic.”

Needless to say, trading for Bridges does come with some questions because of his well-documented character issues, and it could be a bit of a PR risk. Then again, this team is willing to do whatever it takes to get to the next level.

The Suns Will Be Active In Trade Talks

“Phoenix only has second-round capital at its disposal, plus Nassir Little and his four-year, $28 million contract, to consider for legitimate upgrades, as Phoenix appears intent on keeping Grayson Allen,” wrote NBA insider Jake Fischer. “The Suns now seem to be generally looking at various rotation-level players, ranging from Jae’Sean Tate to Royce O’Neale, sources said, to Bridges and Charlotte teammate Nick Richards.”

The Suns have looked much better as of late, and it seems like their Big 3 is finally healthy and clicking. Then again, all great things can get better, and they could definitely use some help on defense.