Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one of the greatest and most impactful players in NBA history. He’s perhaps the best pure scorer ever, and there’s no way to take anything away from him.

Nonetheless, he doesn’t seem to have much of a fan base, and he’s the only one to blame for that. All the team-changing aside, the way he’s treated the fans on social media and all the talking he’s done has really hurt his legacy in the eyes of most people.

Recently, he drew plenty of criticism for stating that the only reason he’s not a part of the GOAT debate is that he joined the 73-9 Golden State Warriors back in 2016:

“Because I went to the Warriors,” Durant told The Arizona Republic. “Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?”

Draymond Shuts Down GOAT Talk For Kevin Durant

That’s why Warriors star Draymond Green wanted to set the record straight. For starters, he dismissed all that narrative about his championships not being real or valid:

“I think KD is one of the greatest scorers we have ever seen,” Green said. “The way KD scored the ball is so effortless, he’s never seen a bad shot. He’s going to get you 31 points on 14 shots, that is a normal KD night. Obviously, I won’t be one who’s like, ‘KD’s championships aren’t real’. Stop it. There’s no championship that’s not real.”

Then again, Green knows he wasn’t the lone or main responsible for those rings. That’s why he believes he needs to lead on his own, like Stephen Curry did, to be a part of that conversation:

“Steph didn’t get the credit he gets today until 2022 when he led this team to a championship and won Finals MVP. You gotta do what Steph did to get to that conversation,“ he concluded.

Well, there you go, KD. Your very own friend and teammate told you what you need to do to be a part of that conversation. The ball is in your court now; do whatever you need to do to prove the doubters wrong.