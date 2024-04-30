Following the Phoenix Suns' elimination from the 2023-24 NBA playoffs, Devin Booker was linked with a potential move to another city.

With the Phoenix Suns suffering an early playoff elimination at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team’s possible plans are making headlines. While the Kevin Durant rumors may make sense, many were shocked to see even Devin Booker’s future was put into question.

On Monday, Stephen A. Smith suggested on ESPN‘s “First Take” that Booker would like to play in New York. Smith didn’t mention whether the 27-year-old was interested in the Knicks or Nets, but his comments still made noise.

In fact, Booker’s camp reportedly addressed this situation. According to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports, they denied these rumors: “A source from Devin Booker’s camp who’s intimately familiar with the situation told PHNX Sports that these rumors are unequivocally false.”

Bourguet added that the Knicks do want Booker on their team, but the interest is not mutual. Besides, the player’s camp was reportedly “adamant” about setting the record straight on this rumor, labeled as “unfounded.”

Devin Booker in action for the Phoenix Suns.

What Smith said about Booker’s future

In his ESPN show, Smith said that Booker’s alleged interest in “New York” was something he heard from “the NBA circles” but warned that he never talked about it with the player.

“From what I’m being told, I don’t know if it will ever happen, Devin Booker wants to be in New York,” Smith said, via ClutchPoints. “That’s what I’m being told. That’s what I’m being told. Now, he might deny it. I haven’t spoken to him. I’m just telling you the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother wanna be in New York. So if you’re Phoenix, you got at least two people, probably three who are all getting paid about $150 million combined, don’t want to be there.”

Booker wants a ring, but doesn’t look desperate

Booker, who turns 28 in October, is under contract with the Suns through the 2027-28 season on a deal that sees his salary increase annually. Phoenix has been the only team in Booker’s career since he entered the league in 2015.

He came close to tasting the ultimate glory in 2021, when the team lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. The Suns haven’t had a deep playoff run since then, but Booker still dreams of winning a ring.

“I want to win (a championship),” Booker said. “It’s a tough league. … I think over time, experience is the best teacher. The more that you can spend time together, feel this hurt together and go through it together, the better off you are in the future.”