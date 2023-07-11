James Harden opted into his player option ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, but only to be traded. Though many saw this coming, it’s still quite surprising considering he’s been at the Philadelphia 76ers for less than two years.

However, The Beard has forged a reputation for forcing his way out of teams in recent years. He left the Houston Rockets to join the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021, but only a year later, he wanted out to play for the Sixers.

Either way, this time it doesn’t look so easy. While Ime Udoka reportedly doesn’t want him in Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers may not be able to get him either and the 76ers actually hope Harden changes his mind.

James Harden could stay in Philadelphia after all

In an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show,” NBA insider of ESPN Dave McMenamin suggested James Harden could end up staying at the Philadelphia 76ers for another season:

“I was speaking to a bunch of folks about this Sunday evening. The signals right now is that he will be back with the Philadelphia 76ers…as of right now, with no momentum appearing on a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.”

With the Miami Heat focused on getting Damian Lillard, there don’t seem to be many suitors for the 33-year-old out there. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, Patrick Beverley and everyone else at the Sixers seem to want him back.