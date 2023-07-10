The Philadelphia 76ers aim to bounce back from a disappointing elimination from the 2023 NBA playoffs, but James Harden‘s trade request puts them in a tough position to do that.

Though they still have a competitive roster, losing The Beard could take a toll on their championship hopes. Even with his inconsistent performances, his presence gives them reasons for optimism.

That’s why the Sixers are reportedly trying to change his mind before they agree on any deal with another team. Patrick Beverley and Joel Embiid, meanwhile, also hope to convince Harden to stay.

Patrick Beverley and Joel Embiid hope James Harden stays in Philadelphia

“Obviously, players are here to play,” Beverley said, via SixersWire. “That decision is definitely above my pay grade, but you can’t re-do a James Harden. … James I love you, bro. Stay! But yeah, James is a really good friend of mine. A really, really, really good friend of mine. … One of my decisions just coming here is because James Harden is here. So I hope he stays. I hope that everybody can kind of work something out and put that behind us and kind of move forward. I think it’s important.”

Pat Bev made it clear how much he wants to play next to Harden in the City of Brotherly Love, while Embiid admitted he’d love to continue having Harden by his side but will respect any decision he makes:

“I want him to come back, obviously, so we can go out and accomplish what we want which is to win a championship so hopefully, that his mindset can be changed, but other than that, I’m just happy to be his friend. We’re close and we’ve grown since he got here and that’s what I’m excited about. I’m excited to keep that friendship for the rest of our lives.”

It remains to be seen whether Harden finds a new home, since Ime Udoka reportedly doesn’t want him in Houston. Only time will tell whether he ultimately listens to his teammates and changes his mind.