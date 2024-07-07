Following Bronny James' debut with the Lakers in the Summer League, the Los Angeles team has mapped out a plan for LeBron James' son this season.

Bronny James, selected as the 55th pick in the latest NBA Draft, will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers next season. The son of future Hall of Fame LeBron James signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers, a notable figure for a second-round pick.

While his connection to his father, LeBron, played a role in the Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny, both general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick emphasized that Bronny earned his spot on the team through his performance at the University of Southern California (USC).

All signs point to the Los Angeles Lakers having a plan for Bronny James to not only play alongside his father, making them the first father-son duo in NBA history, but also to foster his development as a professional player.

Lakers’ plan for Bronny James

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers plan for Bronny James to initially debut alongside his father in the NBA before transitioning him to the G-League, the NBA’s developmental league.

Rob Pelinka, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers pose for a photo after a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on July 02, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

“Well, what the Lakers’ expectations are is he’ll largely be a G-League player like almost any 19-year-old player coming into the league drafted in the second round,” explained Wojnarowski.

This approach aims to allow Bronny to grow as a professional player while giving him the unique opportunity to share the court with his legendary father. While the Lakers have not officially confirmed this plan, it aligns with the expected path for Bronny James this season.