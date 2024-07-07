LeBron James' son, Bronny, played his first minutes with the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA Summer League and shared what surprised him the most about his debut.

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their preparations for the 2024–25 NBA season with their youngest talents showcasing their skills at the California Classic in San Francisco. In Bronny James‘ first game with the Lakers, they faced off against the Sacramento Kings.

Bronny, who dreams of playing alongside his father LeBron in the NBA, wrapped up his debut with four points, two assists, two rebounds, and a steal in 22 minutes of play. While it wasn’t a standout performance, Bronny is expected to get more opportunities in the upcoming Summer League games.

After the game, Bronny spoke at a press conference. He mentioned that he found the pace of the college game faster, but also revealed the biggest surprise of his debut with the Lakers.

Which was Bronny James biggest surprise?

According to what Bronny James said at the press conference, the biggest surprise for LeBron’s son was the great atmosphere at the Chase Center in San Francisco for his first game as a pro.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket on Dane Goodwin #33 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of a 2024 California Classic summer league game at Chase Center. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“Maybe the atmosphere. It was more than I expected. I mean, it’s a big game for me, but I don’t know. Purple and Gold came and repped for themselves, it was nice to see,” Bronny said when asked about the most surprising aspect of his first game

The Lakers still have two games left in the mini-summer league organized by the Kings and Warriors. They will take on the Golden State Warriors today and conclude their participation in the California Classic on Wednesday, July 10, against the Miami Heat.