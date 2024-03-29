Even at 39, LeBron James continues to be one of the most impactful players in the NBA. But his age already creates retirement speculation. While some wonder when he’ll hang them up, the question many make is where he plans to finish his career.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, The King is expected to retire with the Los Angeles Lakers. His deal with the purple and gold is up at the end of the season, though he has a player option for 2024-25.

“I do expect them to sign him to a 3 year max contract. There’s three things that can occur,” Buha said. “One: Three year extension. 2 years + player option. Two: Opt out and sign a 3 year extension without player option. Three: Opt out and sign with another team. I do expect him and LA to come to an agreement. I do think it’s most likely LeBron ends his career as a Laker.”

James has been in LA for almost six years now, in which he won an NBA championship during the Orlando bubble in 2020. He’s always looked happy in the city despite the team’s struggles, but it remains to be seen whether he has different plans for the future.

LeBron would like to play with Bronny, but won’t force it

It’s not a secret that LeBron would love to play next to his eldest son Bronny, who could be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. However, the four-time NBA champion clarified he would also like to play against him, so his goal is to at least be on the same court, either as teammates or rivals.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said early in 2023, via ESPN. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him… But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure. I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA. So, if he wants do to it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so, I’m just waiting on him.”

James knows that, after so many years of hard work, sacrifice and success, getting to play next to his child would be special. But he also understands that Bronny has to do his own path, even if that means not teaming up with LeBron.

“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” James said. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely OK with that.”